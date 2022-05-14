Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘No Land's Man’ selected for Sydney Film Festival

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has always surpassed his bar from delivering some of the finest performances to bringing back acclaim to our country.

Nawazuddin is India’s emerging icon whose passion and vision can do wonders if met in the same space.

Recently, the star added more credibility to his account as his film “No Land's Man’ got selected for Sydney Film Festival.

Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin jotted down, “ The film close to my heart is travelling the world, this time “No Land’s Man” is officially selected at the @sydfilmfest”

Apart from that, the star is making headlines for being one of the delegates who will be receiving awards on the behalf of the nation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Siddiqui, who has walked the red carpets of Cannes, about 8 times and this will be a staggering 9th time when the star will do us proud.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:54 PM IST