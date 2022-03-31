Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up shoot of 'Noorani Chehra' with Nupur Sanon; says 'A fun ride comes to end'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always managed to stun the audience with his spectacular acting. The actor has been very busy these days while completing the shooting schedule of his upcoming projects.

Recently the actor took to his social media and shared wrap-up glimpses of the film 'Noorani Chehra' that he was shooting for. He penned down a heartfelt note for the team which read -

"It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra. It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others & the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh. A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatre".

'Noorani Chehra' will mark the debut of Nupur Sanon, sister of actress Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will be next seen in the high octane actioner 'Heropanti 2'. In the film, the actor is set to play the villain 'Laila' opposite Tiger Shroff's Babloo.

The film also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

The film promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment and is all set to release in theatres this Eid, April 29, 2022.

Nawazuddin also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in his kitty, the shoot of which he recently wrapped up. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Avneet Kaur opposite Nawazuddin.

Besides, he also has Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha's quirky comedy 'Afwah' with Bhumi Pednekar.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:09 AM IST