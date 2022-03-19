Nawazuddin Siddiqui poses as villain Laila in a new BTS picture from 'Heropanti 2'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for playing versatile characters, makes sure to bring up something new with every role of his. This time, he is all set to enchant his fans with a whole new villain avatar as Laila in his upcoming film 'Heropanti 2'.

Recently the actor took to his social media and shared a glimpse of his cool villain avatar from the sets of 'Heropanti 2'. He seems to be enjoying his appearance in the attire as he penned down the caption saying -

"लैला मैं लैला..."

'Heropanti 2' stars Tiger Shroff as the protagonist Babloo. The film also features Tara Sutaria in a key role.

Recently, the makers of 'Heropanti 2' had dropped the trailer of the film. It presented a high voltage tale of action and romance.

The film promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment and is all set to release in theatres this Eid, April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Heropanti 2', Nawazuddin also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in his kitty, the shoot of which he recently wrapped up. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Avneet Kaur opposite Nawazuddin.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 03:03 PM IST