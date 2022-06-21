e-Paper Get App

Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets the 'biggest compliment' from his favourite actor Kamal Haasan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for playing dynamic roles and deeply layered characters. With his various remarkable performances in his films, several actors and filmmakers look upto him.  

Recently, veteran actor Kamal Haasan hailed the star on a television show saying, “Starting from Dilip Kumar to Nawazuddin all are fantastic actors and sometimes I wish I could have done that.”

Reposting the video, Nawazuddin wrote on Instagram, "Biggest compliment from my favourite actor!!"

This is not the first time that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is being praised by a superstar. Recently, Anil Kapoor was also all praise for the actor and his performances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting lineup of films which includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Adbhut' among others.

