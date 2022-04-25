Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to shirtless picture of rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi

Adding fuel to the dating rumours, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has once again reacted to an Instagram post by ‘Gully Boy’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a shirtless pictures of himself, rocking a clean shaven look. He captioned it as, “Aaj zada, kal hum kam the…Maine tumhe tab dekha tha, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta tha, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the…”

Navya simply reacted to the post by double tapping the “like” option.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant said that he is in a relationship but wants to keep it under wraps because he feels "the thing we love the most, we should keep it hidden".

He said that he is a 'shy' person who enjoys simple things and that he is not a big fan of PDA.

Without revealing any name, he dropped hints about his mystery lady love saying that due to his dislike for PDA he may not be able to hold her hand in public. He elaborated further saying that he likes coming home, watching something or playing FIFA with her or travelling which makes him feel like 'the luckiest guy in the world'.

It was earlier reported that Navya was rumoured to be dating Meezaan Jaffrey. However, a couple of months back, ETimes reported that Navya and Siddhant are quite serious about each other.

However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who recently impressed the audience with his performance in 'Gehraiyaan', has charted a path on his own. His performance in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' made audiences take notice of him and since then there has been no looking back for him. He will next be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Unlike most of her family members, Navya has said she has no plans of entering the film industry.

She is known for her strong opinionated voice and is unafraid to own it. Navya has her own startup, which stands as a huge advocate for gender equity and women’s health.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:52 AM IST