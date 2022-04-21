Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram posts drop hints about their rumoured affair

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda's latest social media posts have sparked dating rumours.

Navya has decided to stay away from the world of glamour, however, her social media posts often make headlines. The star kid's rumoured affair with 'Gehraiyaan' actor Siddhant also often keeps Navya in the headlines.

Recently, Navya shared a few pictures of herself with the moon in the background. She looked pretty in white top and blue jeans.

"photographed by the 💫," she captioned her post.

It was earlier reported that Navya was rumoured to be dating Meezaan Jaffrey. However, a couple of months back, ETimes reported that Navya and Siddhant are quite serious about each other.

However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who recently impressed the audience with his performance in 'Gehraiyaan', has charted a path on his own. His performance in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' made audiences take notice of him and since then there has been no looking back for him. He will next be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Unlike most of her family members, Navya has said she has no plans of entering the film industry.

She is known for her strong opinionated voice and is unafraid to own it. Navya has her own startup, which stands as a huge advocate for gender equity and women’s health.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:09 PM IST