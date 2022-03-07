Naseeruddin Shah reveals he suffers from Onomatomania: 'I am never quite at rest...'

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah recently revealed that he is suffering from an ailment called Onomatomania.

According to the actor, it is a condition where a person keeps fixating on a particular word or phrase.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Shah said, "Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it."

"I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love," he added, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ which also starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

On the other hand, the veteran actor will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film titled, ‘Kuttey’. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Tabu and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:46 PM IST