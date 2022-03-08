Multitasker Kriti Sanon wraps 'Shehzada' shoot, hops right into 'Bachchhan Paandey' promotions

Kriti Sanon is leading the B-town game with massive projects in her lineup all packed tightly as she clearly seems to juggle between multiple projects from time to time.

Kriti Sanon's co-star for Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan took to his instagram to share a happy, candid photo with the actress as he wrote, "Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada 👑"

Kriti Sanon gave a gorgeous smile wearing a white sleeveless top with a golden necklace and her hair left open. The leading star is all set to be seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey' opposite Akshay Kumar in the theatres from 18th March, and she hopped right into promotions for the film as the actress was spotted promoting the film with Akshay Kumar today.

Besides big ticket entertainers like 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Shehzada', Sanon also has the Pan-India film, 'Adipurush', action flick, 'Ganapath' and the horror comedy, 'Bhediya' in her pipeline.

