'Mujhe kuch pata nahi, jaldi ho jaaye': Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has created quite a buzz. According to several media reports, the lovebirds will tie the knot this month in Mumbai. However, the couple hasn't announced anything about their wedding yet officially.

Ranbir's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, recently said that she hopes that they tie the knot soon.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Neetu Kapoor said 'mujhe kuch pata nahi hai' and 'kab kar lenge pata nahi' when asked about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. She said she would like to celebrate and say it out loud, but kids today are different and both Ranbir and Alia are 'private' people.

Neetu Kapoor was all praise for Alia and said she adores her. The actress said Ranbir and Alia are made for each other and they are quite similar.

"Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees things in a positive way. There is no jealousy with anybody or negativity. I see the same quality in her. Both are confident and don’t have bad things to say about anybody — even if somebody’s movie is doing well or is better looking. They complement each other," she added.

Neetu Kapoor has always maintained that her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor, treated her more like a daughter. Asked if she shares the same equation with Alia, Neetu Kapoor said, "I hope I do in the future… when they get married. My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son. We were friends. We spoke about everything under the sun, and I would complain about my husband to her (laughs!). We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is also outstanding and amazing."

In 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official by attending Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception hand-in-hand. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are finally set to take the plunge at the former's ancestral home 'RK House', which also once hosted the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is set to hit the silver screens on September 9.

