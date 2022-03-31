Mrunal Thakur set to star in 'English Vinglish' director Gauri Shinde’s next?

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently dropped a picture with director Gauri Shinde on social media, sparking speculations of a collaboration with the ace filmmaker.

She posted cute pictures of them together with the caption - “Oh Hello, Dream Director”.

However, neither the actress nor the director has confirmed if a project is upcoming.

For the unversed, Gauri Shinde has some of the most acclaimed films of Bollywood to her credit. She marked her directorial debut with the 2012 film 'English Vinglish', starring the late Sridevi. The film had received massive appreciation from movie lovers.

In 2016, she came back with 'Dear Zindagi', which featured Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. The film was received well by the audience and was lauded for highlighting the importance of mental health and for normalising seeking help for the same.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is currently promoting her next, 'Jersey' with Shahid Kapoor, which is slated to release in cinemas on 14th April. It follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:46 PM IST