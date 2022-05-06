Mrunal Thakur books 'Jersey' tickets for staff of a coffee house in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities have an immense fan following not just within the country but abroad as well. While their fans do crazy things for them, celebrities are usually seen overwhelmed by their love and affection.

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently visited a coffee house based in Powai, Mumbai booked tickets of her film 'Jersey' for the entire staff as a gesture for their generous and friendly hospitality and who wished to see her film in theatre in between their hectic work schedule.

Mrunal says, "It's incidents like these that really touch my heart and make me feel grateful for getting the opportunity of doing work that is credible enough to be recognised and appreciated by so many people around me. The staff at this coffee house was so sweet and generous in their hospitality and wished to see Jersey whenever they get time from their busy schedule with this thought that I couldn't help but do something in return for their kind behavior and love for the film. Each and every one of them greeted and congratulated me for Jersey, spoke about how much they loved me in my previous films as well. My heart was full and it truly made my day."

'Jersey' released in theatres worldwide on April 22. Mrunal Thakur co-stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and his real life father Pankaj Kapur in the film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:41 PM IST