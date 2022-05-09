e-Paper Get App
Mr And Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor commence shoot of their cricket drama

The film marks their second collaboration after 'Roohi'.

Asian News International | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have started shooting for their film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

On Monday, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram story to wish the whole team a luck.

"Best of luck to the entire team of Mr and Mrs Mahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park," he wrote, adding a picture of the film's clapperboard.

Being helmed by Sharan Sharma of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', ''Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a cricket drama.

Rajkummar and Janhvi will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in the film, which is marking their second collaboration after 'Roohi'.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:33 PM IST