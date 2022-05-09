Mr And Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor commence shoot of their cricket drama

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have started shooting for their film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

On Monday, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram story to wish the whole team a luck.

"Best of luck to the entire team of Mr and Mrs Mahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park," he wrote, adding a picture of the film's clapperboard.

Being helmed by Sharan Sharma of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', ''Mr and Mrs Mahi' is a cricket drama.

Rajkummar and Janhvi will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in the film, which is marking their second collaboration after 'Roohi'.

