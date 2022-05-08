Mother's Day: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar and other B-Town celebs wished their moms

A mother's love is unconditional. On the occasion of Mother's Day today (May 8) several Bollywood celebs took to social media and shared pictures and videos with their mothers.

Some posted throwback pictures of their childhood with their mother while others shared recent pictures. Stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, and others shared heartfelt wishes.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video on Instagram with her kids and wrote "Happy Babies Happy Mommy I celebrate being a Mother every Day

An Ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy… who works day & night to ensure her kids have the best life possible."

Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and wrote "My beautiful beautiful mothers

Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, who is missing her mother, took to social media and wrote, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. love u". Accompained by the heart emoji.

Advertisement

On the other hand Malaika posted a motivational video on this special day to encourage working mom.

Here's what other Bollywood celebs shared:

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:11 PM IST