Mother's Day 2022: Pragya Kapoor opens up on being a working mom to her sons

Actress and producer Pragya Kapoor, and the wife of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, spilled the beans on the challenges of being a working mom on the occasion of Mother's Day.

"For me, motherhood has been hard yet the most rewarding and fulfilling role I have ever had to take on. There are beautiful days when I am overjoyed to see little pieces of myself in them then there are days when I feel overwhelmed with the never-ending responsibilities and emotions of motherhood," she said.

She went on to say that at times, she even feels guilty and conflicted as a working mother, but she does not want to paint a wrong picture for her sons. "As a working mother of two small children, I struggle every single day; I feel conflicted and perpetually guilty at every small step. However, I have learned the hard way that I must not paint a pretty picture of what being a mother is like to my children and am making an intentional choice of showing them that motherhood is not ideal; sometimes I fail, and it is perfectly okay to struggle. I want to show them that I can be a mother and many other things at the same time," she averred.

She added, "At the end of the day, when I witness these two miniature men turning out to be sensitive, empathetic, and self-disciplined children who value the hard work I put in raising them - I feel accomplished."

Pragya and Abhishek tied the knot in May 2015. They are parents to two sons -- Isana and Shamsher.

Pragya is best known for her work in Amole Gupte's 'Hawaa Hawaai' (2014). She has produced 'Kedarnath' (2018) with Ronnie Screwvala, along with Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar as co-producers.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:30 AM IST