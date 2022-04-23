'More girls I dated, lonelier I felt': Vivek Oberoi on having multiple flings

He made a memorable entry into the world of Hindi cinema with his highly-acclaimed gangster film, 'Company helmed by Indias most "disruptive filmmaker" Ram Gopal Varma, followed it up with yet another RGV directorial 'Road before he made a 180-degree switch with his work in Shaad Alis 'Saathiya which was a Hindi remake of Shaads mentor, Mani Ratnams 2000 Tamil film, 'Alaipayuthey.

It's been twenty years for Vivek Anand Oberoi in the movies and having delivered top-notch performances as per the demand of the script and story in films like, 'Yuva', 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Rakta Charitra'.

Vivek, who was previously in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai, tied the knot with Priyanka Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in October 2010. They are parents to a son and daughter.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Vivek got candid about his love life after calling it quits with Aishwarya in 2003.

"My experience in love at that point was one where I felt very let down. That made me very cynical and bitter. I just wanted to have flings, I just want to be in a casual story and I went down that path. I explored that path and the more the girls I dated the more lonely I felt,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek was recently seen in the third season of 'Inside Edge. He has also finished shooting for his upcoming multilingual film 'Kaduva', which is led by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:35 AM IST