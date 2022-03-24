Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a classy blue power suit – see pics

Soon after Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on social media, the mom-to-be went to attend her husband Anand Ahuja's store launch in Mumbai.

The fashion icon opted for a comfy yet classy blue pantsuit for the day, paired with white sneakers.

She accessorized her look with an initials necklace and stud earrings.

The store launch was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

The 36-year-old actor is expected to welcome the baby later this year.

"Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam wrote.

Sonam's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also wrote on social media, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Meanwhile, her mother Sunita shared, "Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI."

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

She last starred in the 2019 comedy "The Zoya Factor", co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's “AK vs AK”.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Blind".

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:57 AM IST