Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal shares an adorable family portrait; says 'This is us'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is a stunning mom-to-be, as seen in her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal posted an adorable family portrait flaunting her baby bump alongside husband Gautam Kitchlu and their pet dop.

She simply captioned it as “This is us.”

Last month the couple had a traditional baby shower ceremony (Godh Bharai).

For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket.

Kajal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple announced the pregnancy in January.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:07 AM IST