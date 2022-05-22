Mom Gauri wishes Suhana Khan a happy birthday with stunning photo; Ananya Panday drops throwback pic

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her grand debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', has turned a year older on Sunday. On her birthday, her mother Gauri Khan shared a picture to mark the day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri dropped a stunning photograph of Suhana where she can be seen wearing a colourful printed coat with pink pants. Her minimal makeup and wavy hair have added more glam to her look.

She captioned the post, "Birthday girl".

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebrities showered love on the birthday girl.

Manish Malhotra wrote, "happy birthday @suhanakhan2".

While, Karan Johar commented, "Happy birthday my darling" with heart emoticons.

Other celebrities like Farah Khan Kunder, Neha Dhupia and Zoya Akhtar send warm birthday wishes to Suhana.

Ananya Panday too dropped an adorable throwback picture to wish her best friend.

Talking about Suhana's work front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:20 PM IST