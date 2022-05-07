'Mohabbatein' fame Kim Sharma, Leander Paes to have a court marriage: Report

After dating for over a year, Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and former tennis star Leander Paes are all set to take their relationship to the next level.

According to a report in the Times of India, Kim and Paes are all set to get hitched in a court marriage ceremony.

The report also stated that the parents of the much-in-love couple arrived in Mumbai recently and met at the tennis legend's residence to discuss the impending wedding.

However, not much has been revealed about the date of the wedding yet. It is also not clear if the couple will host a reception party for their friends from the tinsel town and the sports world.

On March 29, Kim and Paes celebrated one year of togetherness. "Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings .Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich," Kim wrote, along with a series of mushy pictures.

Kim and Paes made their relationship official in September last year, after the former posted a happy picture with her beau on social media.

For the unversed, Leander Paes has a daughter with Rhea Pillai, and Kim had dated actor Harshvardhan Rane in the past.

Kim made her acting debut with the 2000 film 'Mohabbatein' directed by Aditya Chopra. The multi-starrer featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, with Aishwarya Rai in a special role.

She was last seen in the 2010 film ‘Yagam’.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 02:38 PM IST