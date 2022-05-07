'Modern Love Mumbai': Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Pratik Gandhi, and others take their love affair on the city streets

With the release of 'Modern Love Mumbai' coming close, the star cast of the much-awaited web series is leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming show.

As the Amazon Prime web series gears up to explore love in all of its complex yet beautiful forms, the star cast is taking ‘love’ to the roads of Mumbai city.

With Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Rushad Rana, and Pratik Gandhi coming together to promote their upcoming web Series, netizens are getting more and more eager with each passing day.

Recently, the star cast of 'Modern Love Mumbai' promoted the show in one of the unique yet simple ways possible. Taking love on the streets of Mumbai in a local cab couldn't be a better way of promoting a series based on local love stories.

Advertisement

The series is slated to release on 13th May, and is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. It stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and Chitrangada Singh among others.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 03:07 PM IST