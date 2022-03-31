Mithila Palkar's grandfather passes away; actress says 'Don’t know of a life without him'

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar lost her grandfather a few days ago. Mourning his demise, she penned a heartfelt note on social media on Thursday.

Mithila, who was extremely close to her grandfather, shared a series of pictures and wrote, "Rest well, my heart. The centre of my universe and my loudest cheerleader - my Bhau - left us a few days ago."

Adding that he will always be her 'number 1', Mithila wrote, "I don’t know of a life without him and may be I never will. What I do know is that he was a fighter and his resilience and zest for life is what we will continue to celebrate. He was special and he will always be my no.1 everything!"

Loading View on Instagram

"Be well, Bhau. The heavens will be a happier place now with your resounding laughter," she concluded the note.

Mithila's contemporaries shared their condolences with the actress in the comments section.

Renuka Shahane, the director of Mithila's 'Tribhanga', wrote, "My heartfelt condolences dear @mipalkarofficial please take care especially of Ajji. Love & strength."

Shriya Pilgaonkar, the daughter of srnior actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, wrote that she cannot imagine her pain.

Aahana Kumra, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Nidhi Singh and others also paid their tributes.

On the professional front, Mithila has been a part of several hit shows and films, including 'Little Things', 'Tribhanga', 'Karwaan' and 'Chopsticks'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:40 AM IST