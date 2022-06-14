'Miss you everyday': Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday posted a series of unseen photos with Sushant Singh Rajput as she marked the late actor's second death anniversary.

Rhea, who was accused of abetting Sushant's suicide and misappropriating his wealth by the actor's family, took to Instagram and shared several photos in which she can be seen spending quality time with him.

"Miss you everyday," Rhea captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Take a look at her post here:

After a case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Rhea, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Starting with Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor's death.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

In 2020, Chakraborty, known for films like 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' and 'Jalebi', had spent 28 days in jail in Mumbai in the drugs case related to Sushant's death.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumy Jafry's mystery-thriller 'Chehre' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.