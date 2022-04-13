Mira Kapoor gets candid about being vocal for local: 'Small businesses have so much to offer'

Within a short span of time, Mira Kapoor has carved her niche in the world of content creators! Rightly hailed for bringing forward relatable content, the digital star is one of the most-loved celebrities on the internet. One quality that sets her apart is her constant support of home-grown brands!

Mira Kapoor often takes her platform to support local brands by giving them a shout out on her social media handles. Be it a toy brand or a beauty label - the digital influencer never misses a chance to lend a hand to growing small businesses.

While talking about the same, Mira Kapoor said, "It is something that comes naturally to me. I genuinely believe in these brands and their products. I will promote nothing that doesn't speak to me. So, when I say a so and so brand or a beauty label is worth a try, I mean it. These small businesses have so much to offer. They are sustainable, affordable, and absolutely amazing."

Don't miss checking out Mira Kapoor's recommendations on her official social media handle!

ALSO READ Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput get emotional as they drop daughter Misha to school on her first day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:52 AM IST