Mika Singh hurls abuses at journalist, walks away from event: Report

Bollywood singer Mika Singh is once again in the news for losing his temper at an event and abusing a journalist.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Mika was recently at an event in Delhi to promote his upcoming swayamvar show 'Mika Di Vohti'. During a question and answer session with the media present at the venue, the singer lost his cool after he was asked if Rakhi Sawant will also be a part of the show.

The report stated that Mika walked away from the venue and then called the journalist and the show's entire team to his dressing room, where he got into a verbal spat with the scribe.

He even hurled abuses at him and stated that there is no comparison between him and Rakhi Sawant. He then refused to give interviews to the media personnel waiting outside, claiming that he was too big for them anyway.

However, after much coaxing and cajoling, he finally agreed to resume the event.

For the unversed, Mika and Rakhi's controversy dates back to 2006, when the latter had accused the former of kissing her on the lips forcibly, without her consent.

Meanwhile, Mika is all set to launch a hunt for his bride on the reality show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. At the end of the show, the singer will tie the knot with the woman who is declared the winner.

Interestingly, Rakhi too had participated in a swayamvar years ago, in which she got engaged to a businessman Eilesh, who was one of the participants. However, the two parted ways days after the show ended.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:11 AM IST