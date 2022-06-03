e-Paper Get App

MIFF 2022: Actors Hema Malini and Sunny Deol to attend the closing ceremony

MIFF's motto is to showcase documentaries, short fictions and animation films from world over

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

The prestigious 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is being held in Mumbai. Organised by Films Division and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Government of India, MIFF's motto is to showcase documentaries, short fictions and animation films from world over.

Veteran actress Hema Malini and actor Sunny Deol will grace the Mumbai International Film Festival along with Director Shyam Benegal, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Hansraj Hans,Ms Neerja Sekhar, Bhagat singh Koshiyari, Dr L Murugan and Darshan Vikram Jardosh will be a part of the closing ceremony. To be awarded by the prestigious guests will be a big moment for the filmmakers.

Talking about the association with MIFF, Director MIFF, Deputy General Films Division, Ravinder Bhakar says, “MIFF 2022 has been a joyous experience post pandemic for cinephiles, film makers and student delegates who participated. The films have struck new conversations and vital interactions amongst film makers were highlights at MIFF 2022. All good things come to an end and we are honoured to have our esteemed guests coming for the closing ceremony of this iconic film festival. We value the efforts and appreciate the film makers who have participated in MIFF 2022 and look forward to awarding the competing films and their makers on the 4th June at 5 pm at Nehru Centre, Worli in a grand award ceremony bestowed by noted and prominent personalities.”

This event became a bigger attraction when these powerhouses of talents are coming together. It is definitely something to look forward to.

Read Also
MIFF 2022: India's foremost documentary film festival to begin from May 29 in hybrid format
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodMIFF 2022: Actors Hema Malini and Sunny Deol to attend the closing ceremony

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad teen gang-raped by boys 'from influential families': Cops

Hyderabad teen gang-raped by boys 'from influential families': Cops

PM Modi: 'UP will power Indian growth story in 21st century'

PM Modi: 'UP will power Indian growth story in 21st century'

COVID: Delhi High Court calls for strict action against air passengers violating mask rules

COVID: Delhi High Court calls for strict action against air passengers violating mask rules

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semifinals, When and Where to watch in India;...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semifinals, When and Where to watch in India;...

Mumbai: Eight MNS workers detained in Chembur for door to door distribution of Raj Thackeray's...

Mumbai: Eight MNS workers detained in Chembur for door to door distribution of Raj Thackeray's...