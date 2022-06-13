Masoom: 'I learned a lot while working with Boman Irani', says Upasana Singh

Boman Irani and Samara Tijori are ready to pack a punch with the nail-biting psychological thriller, 'Masoom'.

Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition.

The six-episode series, releasing on June 17, will shed light on another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship.

Actors always express that acting is a lifelong journey, wherein they hone their craft constantly. There are times when an actor gets to work with like-minded artists who share tips, make them comfortable which enables them to give a star-studded performance. A similar incident happened with Upasana Singh on the shoot of 'Masoom' while working alongside Boman Irani. She shared her experience of working with her talented co-actor in her own words.

Upasana said, “He's such a beautiful, good natured and down-to-earth human being. He is a very brilliant actor to work with, very comfortable. I don't think I would have been this comfortable to work with someone else, he made it so easy and friendly that I was able to do all my scenes. Whenever you watch the show you will see that chemistry, you cannot say that we're not husband and wife. But I really enjoyed working with him. There are probably very few actors with whom I have felt so comfortable.”

'Masoom', directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series 'Blood', exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one.

Joining the lead cast will be Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha, amongst others.