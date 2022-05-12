Masaba Gupta says she doesn't have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock: 'Don't want to put a child in that space'

Fashion designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta, who will next be seen in the web series 'Modern Love: Mumbai', opened up on what being modern really means to her.

In 'Modern Love: Mumbai', Masaba is essaying the role of an independent woman who is on the lookout for a modern man.

During an interview with Indian Express, Masaba said, according to her, a perfect man is a mix of modern and timeless. "One has to be in touch with their ethics, culture and morals, things that we have grown up with. A modern or timeless man should be able to change with time and adapt to things. They should be fluid," she said.

Masaba added that she often faced the brunt for being modern as the term 'modern' is usually used in a negative sense. She said that her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, was called a modern woman and she has also been tagged too modern for being born out of wedlock.

Masaba also revealed that she 'doesn't have the guts to have a baby out of the wedlock'.

"Accepting is one thing but what happens behind the scenes is something else. You would pass comments like that she slept with someone and had a baby. I read stories of so many single moms who have had kids out of wedlock. They do have to deal with whispers and people talking behind their backs. Nothing has changed with time. Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don't want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space," Masaba told Indian Express.

Masaba made her acting debut with Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba', which is inspired from real moments from her life and also features her mother.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:44 PM IST