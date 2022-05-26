'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani poses with Aamir Khan; Is a collab on the cards?

Yohani and Aamir Khan |

Yohani, who become an international internet sensation with her song 'Manike Mage Hithe' recently shared a picture with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan .

Yohani has become a popular name in the industry and it is a known fact that not only the general audience but even Bollywood stars are a fan of the singer.

It seems like an avalanche of offers is pouring in for the singer and her recent picture with Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan has surprised fans as they await a collaboration between the two.

The pocket dynamo has lately relocated to India. She is currently based in Mumbai, the city of dreams. Fans all across the world have been keeping an eye on everything she posts on her social media sites. She will be seen singing the Bollywood version of her viral song in Indra Kumar’s 'Thank God', which features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

While the rest remains speculated, the singer never fails to surprise the audience with her upcoming projects and collaborations.

