e-Paper Get App

'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani poses with Aamir Khan; Is a collab on the cards?

Yohani has become a popular name in the industry and it is a known fact that not only the audience but even Bollywood stars are a fan of the singer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Yohani and Aamir Khan |

Yohani, who become an international internet sensation with her song 'Manike Mage Hithe' recently shared a picture with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan .

Yohani has become a popular name in the industry and it is a known fact that not only the general audience but even Bollywood stars are a fan of the singer.

It seems like an avalanche of offers is pouring in for the singer and her recent picture with Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan has surprised fans as they await a collaboration between the two.

Read Also
Exes Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao appear together at Karan Johar's birthday party
article-image

The pocket dynamo has lately relocated to India. She is currently based in Mumbai, the city of dreams. Fans all across the world have been keeping an eye on everything she posts on her social media sites. She will be seen singing the Bollywood version of her viral song in Indra Kumar’s 'Thank God', which features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

While the rest remains speculated, the singer never fails to surprise the audience with her upcoming projects and collaborations.

Read Also
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to unveil trailer of his new movie Laal Singh Chadda during IPL 2022...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywood'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani poses with Aamir Khan; Is a collab on the cards?

RECENT STORIES

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022; watch video

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

UAE: Indian, Pak nationals killed in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in Abu Dhabi, 120 injured

UAE: Indian, Pak nationals killed in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in Abu Dhabi, 120 injured

Bihar: RJD's Dr Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be party's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Bihar: RJD's Dr Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be party's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported