Maniesh Paul misses son Yuvann on his birthday, wishes him in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' style

Actor Maniesh Paul who is a dedicated family man and loves to spend time with his kids, is away from his son Yuvann today on his birthday.

Yuvann has turned six and on this special day, Maniesh Paul took it to his Instagram account to wish his little hero a very happy birthday in his own unique style.

Maniesh wished his son, “Jugjugg Jeeyo” on the auspicious day and wrote along, “Happy birthday to my monkey!! You turn 6 today!always be the wonderful child you are…loving,caring,naughty,full of nautanki (like your papa)and kind at the same time…it’s tough for me today as I’m shooting and not there with you today but your mumma @sanyuktap has all the plans sorted to make your day amazing today!

And like I say “jinna laad main tere naal ladanna waan oona hi laad vadde hoke mere naal ladaaeen

Love you always my son…my YUVANN🤗🤗🤗JUG JUGG JEEYO🤗🤗.”

Recently, the father and son duo had taken the internet by storm with their trending 'Nach Punjabban' reel. As the days are passing, the excitement of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is rising to its peak.

From Maniesh wishing his son the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' way to the songs of the film getting massive love, the wait amongst the audience is just increasing.

Maniesh will be seen playing the role of Gurpreet, brother of Kiara Advani in the film. With his unique sense of style and excellent humorous personality, Maniesh Paul will set us on a laughter ride in the film.