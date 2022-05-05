Mandira Bedi turns off comments after getting trolled for bikini picture with mystery man

A day after Mandira Bedi was brutally trolled for posing in a bikini with a mystery man, the actress on Thursday shared a slew of photos, but turned off the comments section.

Mandira shared pictures of herself in a blue bikini and wrote about how much she loves water and the pool. "In the place that gives me the most amount of calm.. the water, the ocean, the pool," her caption read.

In one of the photos, Mandira can be seen sunbathing by the pool and in another, she can be seen striking a sexy pose inside the pool.

However, she turned off the option to comment on the post, restricting netizens from expressing their views on the same.

This comes a day after the actress was criticised for taking a dip in the pool with a man, whom she called her best friend.

"Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17!" she had captioned the photo.

Advertisement

Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal passed away in July 2021, leaving the actress shattered. They had tied the knot in 1999, and enjoyed 22 years of marital bliss, before the latter's untimely demise.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:44 AM IST