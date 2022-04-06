'Malang' producer Jay Shewakramani announces film based on Bhaavna Arora's book 'Undaunted'

With a comedy, an action-thriller, and a romantic-thriller to his credit, producer Jay Shewakramani's upcoming line-up offers a wide range of cinema. After announcing an out-and-out actioner with Aditya Sarpotdar, the filmmaker has now bagged the rights of the acclaimed book 'Undaunted' by Bhaavna Arora.

Bhaavna Arora's book follows the inspiring journey of the hero Lt. Ummer Fayaz who set an example for fellow Kashmiris to break the cycle of violence with his small tenure in the army. Brutally murdered by armed militants, his death shook the entire nation.

While talking about the project, Jay said, "The moment I read 'Undaunted', I knew I had to adapt it for the big screen. The journey of hero Lt. Ummer Fayaz is so inspiring that everyone needs to hear it and experience it. I am more than excited and proud to start working on Bhaavna Arora's book."

Meanwhile, Bhaavna Arora said, "'Undaunted' is one of those books that is really close to my heart. I could not have thought of anyone better than Jay Shewakramani to back the cinematic adaptation of the same. He is as versatile as a producer as I am as an author. I am really looking forward to watching Lt. Ummer Fayaz come alive on screen!"

Apart from this, Jay is gearing up for another book adaptation, 'Devotion Of Suspect X', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The project will mark the actress' OTT debut.

The producer also has 'Freddy' on the horizon of a release with Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:43 PM IST