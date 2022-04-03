Malaika Arora discharged from hospital a day after car accident

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has been discharged from the hospital, a day after she met with a car accident.

As per reports, she has now been advised to rest at her home. She was accompanied by sister Amrita Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor when she returned home.

The incident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She was then rushed to the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

According to doctors, the actress suffered some minor injuries and she was asked to remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

Reports stated that Malaika sustained some injuries near her eye and her wounds had to be stitched up. She was reportedly resting her head on a cushion due to which the impact of the collision was comparatively low.

Apart from Malaika, two others also sustained injuries in the incident. Three to four vehicles were piled up in the mishap.

The local police have registered an FIR into the incident and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Malaika seems to be in shock post the incident. She had shared glimpses from the event she had gone to attend only hours before the accident took place. The actress was returning home after wrapping up the event, when the unfortunate incident took place.

No official statement has been issued by Malaika's family members or her team yet.

