Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli

Actor-model Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries on her forehead after her car was involved in a pile-up in the Ghat area in Khopoli along Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday evening. Arora was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, said Khopoli police. A total of three persons were injured including Arora in the accident.

The accident took place when Arora was returning to Mumbai at the 38 km point on the Mumbai lane of the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Haresh Kaleshkar, Assistant Police inspector from Khopoli police station informed that by the time the police reached the spot, Arora was already taken to hospital. The accident took place around 4.30 pm in the Bhor Ghat area in Khopoli.

Kaleshkar said that around three to four vehicles were piled up in the accident. “There is a slope where Arora’s car hit another car and she received injuries on her forehead,” said Kaleshkar.

Police have registered a case under the relevant section of the Motor Vehicles Act. “We are investigating how the accident took place. There might be someone who applied for an emergency break and the accident took place,” said Kaleshkar.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:36 PM IST