‘Make kids soon’: Check out Sanjay Dutt’s marriage advice for reel ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor

The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's weekend wedding has taken a physical form clearly evident from the view outside the Bollywood star couple's residence, where the paparazzi are camped to capture the minutest of developments, with the families and the management teams of the couple keeping mum about the nuptials.

Ranbir Kapoor (39) and Alia Bhatt (29) are reportedly set to tie the knot this week in the presence of their family and close friends. There has been, however, no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families.

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, whose biopic ‘Sanju’ had Ranbir in the titular role shared his advice for the soon-to-be married couple in an interview with ETimes.

Dutt said that he is really happy for Ranbir, adding that Alia literally grew up in front of him.

“Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy,” he said.

Dutt has also shared screen space with Alia in the film ‘Sadak 2’.

Sources suggest Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, will move into the Krishna Raj bungalow once they tie the knot.

The wedding will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15. As per reports, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony.

As per reports, Alia will be donning a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day. She will also be reportedly wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for her wedding festivities.

Rumours also suggest the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:33 AM IST