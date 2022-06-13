Mahima Chaudhry flaunts her wig as she shares inspirational cancer journey: ‘Bald is beautiful’

‘Pardes’ star Mahima Chaudhry recently revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has made a full recovery after treatment.

The actress, who has been sharing her journey on Instagram with the help of actor Anupam Kher, shared another one where she speaks about going bald and flaunting wigs.

Mahima wrote, “Bald is beautiful. It is. But so many of you who mite want kool wigs go for it .. wear it.. wat ever works for u. u find very natural looking ones. I have had so many people who met me recently say they never noticed I was wearing a wig. Some did. No big deal. I have had lots of my friends with alopecia and scanty hair ask me where they can get good wigs. U want one wear one. Or just be kool and wear it just as u are. It’s beautiful. @anupamkher gave me the confidence to carry the bald look and all of u too. Hope I can give u the confidence and tell u how kool it is. Lov to u all.”

Kher also commented on the post stating, “God made few perfect heads! Rest he covered with here. You are a beautiful person. And ultimately that is what matters. Live your life on your own terms. Love and prayers always!”

Earlier, the actor said she got know about the diagnosis during her annual health check-up. It was her doctor who suggested that she should consult an oncologist for further examination.

She said initial tests came negative but when "we did biopsy of entire cells that were removed, we found tiny portion of cells that had become cancerous".

Mahima is best known for her roles in films 'Pardes', 'Daag', 'Dhadkan', 'Dil Hai Tumhaara' and 'Lajja' among others. The actress was last seen in the 2016 film 'Dark Chocolate'.