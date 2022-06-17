Maharashtra Governor felicitates Vidyut Jammwal as ‘India’s action superstar of the year’

Vidyut Jammwal and Faruk Kabir were felicitated today at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in the presence of Maharashtra Governor, Shri Bharat Singh Koshyari. Known to be Bollywood’s fittest action hero in contemporary times, Vidyut Jammwal was awarded ‘India’s action superstar of the year’.

Not only that, Vidyut’s grounded and humble side has also been much spoken about in the media as well as amongst his peers in the industry. Filmmaker Faruk Kabir was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the industry and being the maverick storyteller that he is.

The makers of the upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' recently unveiled the trailer of the Viidyut Jammwal-starrer and it shows the action star's fierce side as this time it’s about his character's daughter.

Vidyut had said: "After the success of Khuda Haafiz, we were asked by viewers if there are happy endings. We pondered on it and realised that the society must also undergo a test. We thought about the aftermath of the events in the first chapter and what it meant for Sameer and Nargis."

"That's how we arrived on the second chapter. Its trailer shows glimpses of how challenging and brutal it can be to pass the test of love."

The film brings back Shivaleeka Oberoi, who plays Vidyut's wife Nargis in the movie. Slated to hit the theatres on July 8, 2022, the Faruk Kabir directorial has been inspiring curiosity since its announcement.

Filmmaker Faruk Kabir added: "I'm overwhelmed with the release of the much-awaited trailer of our film Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha. We are truly grateful for the love that our first film Khuda Haafiz has been showered with. It's amazing to have viewers curious about the fate of Sameer and Nargis in the second chapter."