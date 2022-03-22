Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene rent a new house in Worli for Rs 12.5 lakh per month; see photos

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene have reportedly rented a new house in Mumbai's Worli area.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple have taken the house on lease and the rent is Rs12.5 lakh per month.

Their apartment is reportedly located on the 29th floor of a high rise and has a spectacular view of the city. The carpet area of the luxurious apartment is over 5,500 square feet.

Apoorva Shroff, who has designed the house for the couple, took to social media and shared glimpses from the project before it was completed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit recently made her OTT debut with 'The Fame Game', also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. It has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and it has been produced by Karan Johar. The series began streaming from February 25 on Netflix.

In the show, Madhuri played a superstar whose life turns upside down when she goes missing all of a sudden.

The series received rave reviews from the masses and many claimed that Madhuri single-handedly stole the limelight on the show.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:44 PM IST