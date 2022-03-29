'Love you to bits!': Kim Sharma, Leander Paes celebrate one year of dating

Actress Kim Sharma recently clocked one year of dating boyfriend and former tennis star Leander Paes.

To celebrate the occasion, she penned a heartfelt note for her dear 'Charles', thanking him for all the memories and love.

"Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings .Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich," she wrote.

She also shared a series of mushi pictures with Paes from their many vacations and escapades. Along with that, she dropped a video as well in which the couple can be seen dancing merrily at an event.

The news of their relationship surfaced online a few months ago after a restaurant in Goa shared a few pictures of Kim and Leander Paes spending quality time with each other at a beach.

In September last year, Kim and Paes made their relationship official, after the former posted a happy picture with her beau on social media.

For the unversed, Leander Paes has a daughter with Rhea Pillai, and Kim had dated actor Harshvardhan Rane in the past.

Kim made her acting debut with the 2000 film 'Mohabbatein' directed by Aditya Chopra. The multi-starrer featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, with Aishwarya Rai in a special role.

She was last seen in the 2010 film ‘Yagam’.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:52 AM IST