'Love Hostel' star Vikrant Massey begins shooting for 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan

Vikrant Massey recently won hearts with his out-and-out action thriller role in 'Love Hostel' receiving unanimous praises for his performance. Now, the actor has already hopped on to shoot his next.

A source close to the actor reveals, "Vikrant is shooting for his next film 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan in Rajkot. Both of them are having a lot of fun at the shoot and are going to be stationed there for a few weeks."

Vikrant hardly took any time for himself to celebrate the success of 'Love Hostel' post its release and immediately got into the shoot of his next.

'Love Hostel' is about a star-crossed couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra) on the run from a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol) and fighting all odds for the sake of love.

Written and directed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. The film premiered on February 25 on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, 'Gaslight' will see Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant unite on the silver screen for the first time.

Apart from 'Gaslight', Vikrant will also star in 'Forensic' alongside Radhika Apte.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:57 PM IST