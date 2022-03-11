'Lolo ki beti is 17': Kareena Kapoor Khan pens sweet note to wish niece Samaira on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud aunt to her sister Karisma Kapoor's firstborn Samaira.

On the occasion of her niece's 17th birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Samaira.

"Mamma's baby girl...fabulous elder sister to our boys ...Kind, gentle and beautiful...All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira..love you so much..@therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti..Sam is 17," she wrote.

Alongside the birthday note, Kareena dug out a throwback picture in Karisma can be seen hugging baby Samaira.

Karisma also shared a photo in which Samaira can be seen cutting her birthday cake. "Happy birthday to my baby girl 💖💖💖 #mamasjaan💕 Thank you for letting me post this pic 😆 #birthdaylove #daughtersarethebest, "she captioned her post.

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:16 PM IST