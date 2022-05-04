Liger: Makers release new poster, announce a special treat for Vijay Deverakonda's fans on his birthday

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' on Wednesday announced a special surprise for his fans.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a new poster of the much-awaited film and said that they have an exciting surprise for Vijay's fans on his birthday on May 9.

"India, it’s time to unleash the beast on May 9th at 4 PM," the wrote along with the poster.

The text on the poster read, "Warning! He is ready to start hunting."

Earlier in January, Karan Johar, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie had to postpone its theatrical release.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature boxing legend Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 05:49 PM IST