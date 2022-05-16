Leaked Video: Shehnaaz Gill to play the role of South Indian woman in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Days after it was reported that 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill have joined the cast of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', several photos and videos of the actress from a shoot have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the leaked videos, reportedly from the sets of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Shehnaaz can been seen getting down from her vanity van in her costume.

The 'Honsla Rakh' actress was seen in a saree with her hair tied in a gajra. According to a report in India Today, Shehnaaz will be playing the role of a South Indian woman in the film.

Check out the leaked pic and video here:

Now its true here is the queen of all fans #ShehnazGill #Shehnaazians #ShehnaazGiIl pic.twitter.com/yn3iWUcbKi — Sallu Khan TIGER 3 🌏 (@sallukhanbeing) May 15, 2022

Advertisement

Shehnaaz will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The actress will reportedly be seen opposite Aayush Sharma. Meanwhile Pooja Hegde has been paired with Salman Khan.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Salman has asked Shehnaaz to charge whatever amount she likes for the film.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', helmed by Farhad Samji, also features Venkatesh, Zaheer Iqbal and Raghav Juyal.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will release three days after Salman's 57th birthday. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Salman after films such as 'Judwaa', 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 01:22 PM IST