LEAKED! Varun Dhawan's macho look from 'Bawaal' set goes viral - see photo

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Bawaal', was recently spotted flaunting his new look.

In a leaked picture from the sets of the film which is now going viral, Varun can be seen sporting a bulked-up body. He is seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of classy shades and riding a Royal Enfield in swag.

The photo was clicked by fans in Kanpur, where the actor is shooting at present. It was shared by several fan pages on social media.

Have a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, 'Bawaal' also stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Varun. The film will see the two young actors share the screen for the first time.

Helmed by 'Chhichhore' fame Nitesh Tiwari, the much-anticipated film is a love story and is all set to take place in four European countries, including the city of Love - Paris. The film shoot will also take place in three locations in India.

'Bawaal' is set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023, on the occasion of Good Friday. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from 'Bawaal', Varun also has a number of other projects in the pipeline for him. He will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which is a romcom with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also star in the horror-comedy 'Bhediya', co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Varun also recently teased his OTT debut with a 'big show'. If reports are to be believed, the actor will foray into the digital medium with the Indian spin-off of the American spy series 'Citadel', with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:00 AM IST