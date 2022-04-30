LEAKED! Shilpa Shetty's photos from the sets of 'Sukhee' go viral

Bollywood’s leading superstar Shilpa Shetty has been omnipresent across platforms. The recent announcement of Shilpa entering Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with 'Indian Police Force' has her fans in a frenzy. It will also finally mark the actress' debut in the OTT world.

Now, it’s her leaked pictures from the sets of 'Sukhee' in Mumbai that are doing the rounds of the internet. In the photos, she can be seen riding pillion on a bike in blue jeans and a beige top. Working hard on 'Sukhee', this is the second time that her pictures from the film have taken the internet by storm.

She will be seen in and as 'Sukhee' in the Sonal Joshi directorial, which is co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

Meanwhile, Shilpa just wrapped up 'India’s Got Talent', the country’s most popular talent-based reality show on television. Her radio show, ‘Shape Of You’, has become one of the most loved radio chat shows and she now has projects like 'Nikamma', 'Sukhee' and 'Indian Police Force' up for release.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 05:56 PM IST