Leaked! Shilpa Shetty Kundra's photos from 'Sukhee' sets go viral

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film 'Sukhee'.

The actress had unveiled the first look of the film earlier this month and since then, she has been set-hopping and shuttling non-stop between Mumbai and Chandigarh for the shoot of the film.

Recently, several leaked pictures from the sets of the film have gone viral. In the photos, Shilpa can be seen in a yellow and white suit. Starring in and as Sukhee, Shilpa looks ravishing in the photos.

Take a look:

Advertisement

In the poster, officially shared by the makers earlier this month, Shilpa can be seen holding various household items in her hands. It gives a glimpse of the actress' character in the film.

While sharing the exciting news, Shilpa wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!"

Loading View on Instagram

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, 'Sukhee' is directed by Sonal Joshi.

Headlining the entire project on her shoulder alone, Shilpa Shetty will be essaying a never-seen-before character in the film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:28 PM IST