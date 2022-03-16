Leaked! Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his ripped abs in shirtless pictures from 'Pathaan' sets

With his drastic physical transformation for the upcoming film 'Pathaan', superstar Shah Rukh Khan has undoubtedly made women weak in the knees.

On Tuesday, new pictures of SRK emerged from the shoot of 'Pathaan' in Spain. The viral images feature shirtless King Khan showing off his ripped abs. He could be seen holding a beam above him.

SRK's new look has garnered a lot of appreciation from his fans.

"So hot. SRK on fire," a netizen commented.

"Damnnn. Can't take my eyes off him," another one wrote.

Advertisement

A picture of SRK's co-star Deepika Padukone has also emerged. Her hair was styled in beachy waves.

Advertisement

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. John Abraham is also a part of the film.

Earlier this month, Khan shared a video to announce the film's release date. The action-drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The film is touted to be a high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand.

“'Pathaan' has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry. We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around 'Pathaan'. We have the most loved superstar of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan, with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for all of us. So, we really can’t misstep at any point,” said Siddharth who has previously helmed ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’.

The shooting and release of 'Pathaan' has been delayed several times at first due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then due to the drugs controversy surrounding SRK's elder son Aryan Khan.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:41 AM IST