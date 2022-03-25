Lara Dutta tests positive for COVID-19; BMC seals her Bandra home: Report

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report in ETimes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have sealed her home in Bandra as they declared the area as a 'micro containment zone'.

Reportedly, only Lara has contracted the virus in her family. Her home was sealed on Friday.

However, Lara has not released a statement or shared any information about the same on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara was last seen in the web show 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' with Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan and others.

She also played a single mother in the series 'Hiccups and Hookups'. Lara's last film was Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. In the film, she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:21 PM IST