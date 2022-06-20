'Laal Singh Chaddha' song 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi' to release on June 24; check out the poster

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is gearing up for its release on August 11, 2022, and amidst that, the makers of the film revealed the poster of their third song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’, featuring the wholehearted relationship of Laal and Rupa.

Taking to their social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a captivating poster of the song which will be released on June 24, 2022.

“Any guesses on the singer??” the makers captioned the post, leaving netizens in anticipation about the voice behind their latest original.

Check out:

Meanwhile, the last two songs from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched the core of the music fans.

While 'Kahani' was sung by Mohan Kannan, Sonu Nigam lent vocals to ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’. The makers of the film have released both the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.