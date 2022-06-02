e-Paper Get App

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's 'Meri Mamma kehti thi..' dialogue is a hit on the internet

The film is set to release on August 11.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

Ever since the intriguing trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was released, it has been garnering immense love from the audience. Filled with factors to create rage, it took no time for the trailer to charm its audience.

Now that brands are picking up the dialogue from the trailer for their creative representation, we can surely say it has taken the internet by storm.

The current craze of the upcoming film on social media has inspired major brands to associate them with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' through memes and social media posts. While brands are always inclined toward catering to new ideas, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has given them enough content to gush about.

With the 'Gol Gappa' dialogue being the latest buzzword on the internet, brands are actively using "Meri Mamma kehti thi ki zindagi gol gappe jesi hondi hai, Pet bhele hi bhar jave, mann nahi bharta", as meme material on their social media handles.

Check out the memes trending on the social media -

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

The film is set to release on August 11, 2022.

Read Also
Laal Singh Chaddha: Acquiring 'Forrest Gump' rights took Aamir Khan 10 years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodLaal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's 'Meri Mamma kehti thi..' dialogue is a hit on the internet

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah meets NSA Advisor Ajit Doval over targeted killings in Valley

Jammu & Kashmir: Amit Shah meets NSA Advisor Ajit Doval over targeted killings in Valley

US Prez Joe Biden wants to meet Saudi Crown Prince MBS, hoping a man he despises will boost oil...

US Prez Joe Biden wants to meet Saudi Crown Prince MBS, hoping a man he despises will boost oil...

Afghanistan: Taliban launch campaign to eradicate poppy crop, leaving farmers ruined

Afghanistan: Taliban launch campaign to eradicate poppy crop, leaving farmers ruined

Faceless RTOs launched in Maharashtra; driving license related services can now be availed online

Faceless RTOs launched in Maharashtra; driving license related services can now be availed online

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Mohan Chauhan, convicted of gruesome Sakinaka rape-murder, sentenced to...