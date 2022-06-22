Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan gave THIS advice to Pritam for song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’

Aamir Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

It was only a few days ago when the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped the first look of their forthcoming song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’ featuring the relationship of Laal and Rupa, played by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan respectively.

Today, the makers took to their social media and shared a clip of Aamir advising Pritam about the song. In the video, Aamir, who can be spotted in his bearded look, says, “I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment."

In the caption, Aamir's team writes “We couldn’t agree more! When you’re honest to the tune, the magic happens✨#PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha”.

Meanwhile, Aamir is yet to reveal the name of the singer but now it is certain that the music has been given by Pritam. The last two songs from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched many music fans. The makers of the film have released both the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles.